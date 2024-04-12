Watch Now
Grover Beach PD receives $500K grant for new equipment

Office of Rep. Salud Carbajal
Congressman Carbajal with (left to right) Grover Beach Councilmember Clint Weirick, City Manager Matt Bronson, Mayor Karen Bright, Grover Beach Police Commander Jim Munro, and Mayor Pro Tem Robert Robert.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) presented a $543,000 federal grant to the Grover Beach Police Department on April 8.

The grant came from the federal funding bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

Grover Beach PD plans to use the money to upgrade equipment, including new in-car video recorders, public safety cameras, license plate readers, and multi-band radios.

Officials say the safety cameras and license plate readers are utilized daily by GBPD to assist in solving crimes but both systems are obsolete and need replacement.

“This federal funding will have a profound impact on Grover Beach’s neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for all its residents,” Rep. Carbajal said.

