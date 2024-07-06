Grover Beach police issue 9 citations for illegal fireworks on Independence Day

Authorities at the Grover Beach Police Department used drones to track down people setting off illegal fireworks.

Chief Jim Munro told KSBY News that nine people were caught in the act and each one was given a $1,000 fine.

The department increased its staff on the Fourth of July and had officers patrol and search for illegal fireworks.

Munro mentioned that the police department has been using drone technology for the last three years.

He says they had drones up in the air, but finding those who were letting the fireworks fly was still a challenge.

“We had a team of officers out trying to locate and identify those that were shooting at the illegal fireworks,” said Chief Munro. “We did locate and site nine people last night for lighting and being in possession of illegal fireworks. It is tricky because we have to catch them actually in the act, actually lighting the firework or in possession of them.”

According to Chief Munro, five people were cited last year for using illegal fireworks.

Tracking down the people responsible is not easy. It takes quite a bit of coordination to make it happen.

“It sounds very simple to just go out and issue a citation, but it's not,” said Munro. “It requires officers both on the ground and in the air, observing the person, light the fireworks, identifying them, responding to that location, trying to get a hold of them, and then issue the citation."

Some Grover Beach residents say they heard the loud noises exploding all around them Thursday night.

“Yes, like around last night around 8 p.m.,” said Mami Nomura, Grover Beach resident. “I think starting from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Louder maybe at 10 p.m. I started hearing big noises.”

“It was pretty much loud most of the night,” said Kayden Crowe, Grover Beach resident. “Honestly, it probably died down maybe around 1 or 2 a.m.”

Chief Munro says there are dangerous risks that come from using illegal fireworks.

“In years past, we've seen fires start,” said Munro. “We've seen folks get injured because of the illegal fireworks, injuries to hands, limbs. And, you know, that's not just in Grover Beach. That's everywhere, so we want to try and reduce that danger, especially fire danger, just because it is so dry.”

Crowe says he understands why police are cracking down.

“Generally overall, it makes me feel like the police department is trying to do their thing and trying to stop more fires to happen and all that because I understand that with the summer being a very big time for fires coming out, I can see why they're trying to stop it,” said Crowe.

Grover Beach residents can report illegal fireworks to the non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 473-4511.