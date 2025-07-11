Grover Beach Summer Concert Series returns at a new location

The 24th Annual Summer Concert Series in Grover Beach is back, bringing live music, food, and family fun to the Central Coast every Sunday from July 13 through August 17.

For six weeks, residents and visitors can enjoy a lively mix of local and regional bands, along with food trucks, craft vendors, and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Concerts begin at 3 p.m. and run through 6 p.m., but the fun starts even earlier with vendors opening up at 2 p.m.

This year’s lineup kicks off on Sunday, July 13, with Careless Whisper, a high-energy 80s and 90s cover band. Dark Desert Highway will take the stage the following weekend, with more performances to follow throughout the summer.

There’s one important change to note: the venue has moved to 16th Street Park while improvements are underway at Ramona Garden Park.

“We're excited to see how it works in the new venue,” said Kristin Eriksson, Assistant City Manager for Grover Beach. “It’s a great idea to bring a chair or blanket, and definitely bring some money for the food and craft vendors.”

Here’s the lineup:

