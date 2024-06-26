Grover Beach swears in new police chief

A ceremony was held Monday at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach to swear in a new Police Chief.

Previously serving as a Grover Beach police commander, Jim Munro will be taking over the position effective July 1.

“I am honored to serve this community as Police Chief and pledge to lead the dedicated men and women of the Grover Beach Police Department with integrity, dedication and a commitment to excellence,” said Chief Munro.

Following his swearing-in, incoming Commander Nelida Aceves also took her Oath of Office.

Members of the Grover Beach City Council, police Department, and City staff shared their gratitude for outgoing Chief John Peters.

“On behalf of the Council, I want to express our deepest thanks to Chief Peters for his 18 years of exemplary service to the City,” said Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright. “Chief Peters’ contributions have been invaluable, and I thank him for all he’s done to lead our Police Department. I am also excited to welcome Chief Munro into this new role. As a Council, we are confident that his dedication and experience make him the ideal fit to lead us into the future.”

Peters joined the Grover Beach Police force in 2006 and has been serving as Chief since 2015.

“I want to thank the community of Grover Beach for its steadfast support for our department throughout my tenure. Grover Beach has always stood behind the men and women of our department, and I'm proud of what we all accomplished together. I also want to thank the City Council, both present and past, for prioritizing public safety,” said Chief Peters. “I look forward to seeing Chief Munro lead this department into the future. He is the ideal candidate for this role and will be a tremendous leader and champion for public safety in Grover Beach.”

