Grover Beach's newest café offers coffee, tea, and an 'added bonus of cats'

San Luis Obispo County's first cat café has opened in Grover Beach.

Staff at The Caffeinated Cat Café say visitors can enjoy a high-quality cup of coffee or tea in the company of 10 to 15 friendly, adoptable cats from local rescues.

According to the facility's website, the café's mission is to "provide a relaxing, stress-free space for people to engage with cats," while also encouraging visitors to provide a forever home for the rescues.

“It's different," Owner Jaime Pierce told KSBY. "It's more laid back and relaxed. you can enjoy that coffee and baked good, but then you can have a cat purring on your lap at the same time. So, it's different. It's got an added bonus of cats."

Workers at the café recommended that visitors make a reservation ahead of their visit.

To secure a time slot or learn more about the café, community members can visit The Caffeinated Cat Café's website.