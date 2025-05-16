Illegal fireworks could get you a $1,000 fine if a new ordinance passes

This week, the Grover Beach Police Department introduced the “Social Host Ordinance” to the city council, which would allow law enforcement to fine property owners, renters, or hosts who allow illegal fireworks to be used on their properties within the City of Grover Beach.

According to city officials, the new ordinance is aimed at reducing illegal firework activity.

“We don't necessarily have to catch you lighting the illegal fireworks anymore,” said Chief Jim Munro, Grover Beach Police Department. “If it's coming from your home, your business, your residence, and you are allowing it, you are the person in charge; you're going to get a citation. And those citations could add up fairly quickly.”

Chief Munro told KSBY News that their staff will continue to search annually for the use of illegal fireworks.

But now, a “Social Host Ordinance” being considered would target those who allow using illegal fireworks on any property.

According to the City Council Staff Report, violations of this ordinance could result in a $1,000 fine for each violation.

“The state by law does actually take a piece of that that money. But any money coming back to the city of Grover Beach would be allotted towards future fireworks enforcement and along with the, you know, equipment purchases such as drones, that type of thing,” said Munro.

City officials say that violations would be considered misdemeanors.

Chief Munro said 8 citations were issued last year on July 4th for those using illegal fireworks in the City of Grover Beach.

KSBY News talked to community members about how they would feel if this ordinance is passed.

“Yeah, that's cool. I support that,” said Zach Ferrenberg, a Grover Beach resident. “It's something that's like a nuisance for me having like dogs because I don't know, I work in the morning and that going off late at night sets my dogs off at like 12 to 3 a.m. So I'm up all night, and that's annoying for me.”

“There are some hazards that do come with it,” said Reina Johnson, an Oceano resident. “So we personally don't participate in that part of it. We try and just do what, I guess they call us safe and sane, 4th of July. But I know it's something that they're cracking down on.”

Munro said the ordinance will go before the Grover Beach City Council at their next meeting on May 27th.

He says if the ordinance passes, it will go into effect 30 days after the meeting.