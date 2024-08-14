La Casita restaurant in Grover Beach burglarized early Tuesday morning

A restaurant in Grover Beach was reportedly burglarized.

Owners of La Casita Mexican Restaurant said the crime happened early Tuesday morning just before 1 a.m.

They shared with KSBY what they said was footage of the incident. An excerpt of that video can be seen below.

In the video, a person is seen attempting to break into a cash register before ripping away the entire drawer and walking off with it.

A KSBY photographer there Tuesday said the front door was damaged and boarded up with plywood.

Two calls to the Grover Beach Police Department watch commander seeking more information went unanswered.

The owners ask anyone with information to contact Grover Beach police.