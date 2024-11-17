Locals learn importance of safety on the dunes at California State Parks event

As community members flocked to the beach to see the king tides this weekend, California State Parks officials were busy promoting safety in the areas surrounding it.

The agency held a Dunes Safety Day event on Saturday in Grover Beach, where attendees took part in educational activities and demonstrations aimed at increasing off-highway vehicle and aquatic safety.

The event also featured an up-close helicopter landing presented by California Highway Patrol.

"No matter where you're recreating, the number one thing that I would recommend is know before you go. So [you] know the rules, you know the climate, you know the weather, so that you can prepare yourself to have a safe and fun experience," Danielle Bronson, the Cultural and Interpretive Program Manager for the Oceano Dunes District, told KSBY.

Saturday's event was organized by California State Park's Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Program, which is hosting its Fall OHV Safety Week starting this weekend.

More information on the upcoming Safety Week events can be found on the agency's webpage.