'Meet-up' event at Oceano Dunes causes major traffic backup in Grover Beach

On Saturday morning, traffic along Grand Avenue in Grover Beach was backed up, causing delays to travelers in the area.

The Grover Beach Police Department (GBPD) warned drivers about the congestion in a post on X just after 10:45 a.m.

‼️ Traffic Alert!‼️



A large event in the Oceano Dunes is causing a traffic backup along Grand Avenue and surrounding streets this morning. California State Parks is working to clear the congestion as soon as possible. Please plan accordingly if you’re traveling through Grover… pic.twitter.com/27ZEr0ZJLw — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) February 22, 2025

Authorities said a large event at the Oceano Dunes was the cause of the traffic backup, adding that California State Parks was working to clear out the traffic as quickly as possible.

KSBY reached out to Jon O’Brien, the District Superintendent of the Oceano Dunes District, to learn more about the incident.

O'Brien says a "meet-up" event was posted to social media this week attracting visitors to the Oceano Dunes.

The Superintendent adds that the park experienced "higher than normal" visitor traffic on Saturday morning, which led to delays in processing visitors at the entrance.

The official did not specify who or what the event was for.

Additional park rangers and staff were reportedly sent to the park's entrances to assist with the traffic control.

O'Brien says tickets to the park were sold out for the day, and no additional visitor vehicles would be let in. However, visitors were still able park outside of the Oceano Dunes and walk in.