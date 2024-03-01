New 53-unit affordable housing project breaks ground in Grover Beach

A new affordable housing project broke ground in Grover Beach Wednesday.

Cleaver and Clark Commons is a 53-unit affordable housing development that aims to serve local families, farm workers and individuals at risk of homelessness, according to the press release.

The apartment complex will include units with one to three bedrooms, as well as an interior courtyard and two community rooms for gatherings, officials said.

This housing project is a partnership between the city of Grover Beach and People's Self-Help Housing, which received a $10.9 million grant from California's Department of Finance to support this construction.

“I am deeply grateful to see this critical project for our City move forward to construction,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson in a statement. “Through thoughtful design and inclusive planning, we are confident that this development will not only provide housing in the heart of our city but also foster stability and well-being for our residents. I’m grateful for the City Council’s leadership in championing this project and approving the donation of City land to help make it happen.”

Cleaver and Clark Commons is located at the intersection of Grand Avenue and South 13th Street and is expected to be complete in Winter 2025.