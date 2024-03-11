New Chief of Police coming to Grover Beach

The City of Grover Beach will soon bid farewell to the man who has led its Police Department for more than eight years.

For now, Chief John Peters is focused on what’s up ahead:

“As I was getting pretty close to 30 years of service, why not consider the next chapter in life?" Chief John Peters said.

In July, Jim Munro, currently a Commander with the Police Department, will step into Peters' shoes as Chief.

“It's something I've been interested in really my whole career and it's really neat that I've kind of hit the pinnacle of that career," Munro said.

Munro told KSBY the department will continue to invest in new technology.

It’s something one Grover Beach resident has seen in action recently.

“I noticed that there was something flying in the air and was too low to be a plane, you know, and it didn't really make a whole lot of noise. And finally, I realized was that they patrol this area by drone," Carollyne Wingrade said.

In one neighborhood by 16th Street Park, community members like Shelley Battistoni express concerns about safety and hope for an increased police presence near Mentone Avenue.

“There is not enough street lighting at night and none on this side of the street where the park is and it's so dark," Battistoni said. "So if you were walking your dog late at night or early in the morning, I don't feel safe walking this particular stretch.”

Most people KSBY spoke to generally express satisfaction with police activity and hope for continuity under the new chief:

“Just keep protecting and serving like we're used to. And I wish him much success," Wingrade said.

"The community won't notice any differences. At least they shouldn't. And we're just going to continue to keep doing what we do, and that's provide great service every day," Munro said.