New grant helps police with DUI enforcement in Grover Beach

The Grover Beach Police Department received a grant from the California Highway Patrol to help officers spend more time proactively catching people driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Commander Bryan Millard said the grant will allow the department to purchase a truck specifically for DUI enforcement and a new motorcycle for assisting in traffic stops.

“The grant will provide not only the vehicles to actually dedicate to traffic but also extra overtime so that we can deploy additional officers during those peak hours where we think DUIs will be present,” Millard said.

Grover Beach resident Lori Avina said that having extra patrols will make the city safer for her children and other pedestrians.

“I feel like a lot of people do it around here,” Avina said. “You always see people driving crazy and I’m like ‘Ok, are they drunk? Like what’s wrong with them? What’s going on?’ So I think it makes sense.”

While recognizing whether drivers are under the influence of drugs, like cannabis, lacks a specific test like with a breathalyzer for alcohol, Commander Millard said Grover Beach officers know how to tell.

“Our officers all receive specific training on how to recognize symptomology of drug influence, as well as influence of alcohol,” Millard said. “We have specific court testing that is allowable to check when someone is under the influence or not.”

Beverly Femlee believes the grant will help keep others in check.

“People just being more aware, seeing more law enforcement on the road,” Femlee said. “Because I know even people who are driving completely sober, you know, they see a cop and you're, like, checking your speed.”

Millard said the new vehicles will be rolling out in the next few months