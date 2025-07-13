Nostalgic tunes kick off Grover Beach Summer Concert Series on Sunday

In Grover Beach, the annual Summer Concert Series kicked off on Sunday afternoon with a nostalgic twist.

Community members gathered at 16th Street Park for a live performance by 80s and 90s cover band Careless Whisper.

Attendees also enjoyed a selection of food and craft vendors, as well as a kids activity area on the lawn.

Organizers and locals say the annual concert series is a way to celebrate music and connect with neighbors.

"The community itself is such a small [area], the Five Cities area is so small, so it's just fun to be out here with everybody," Tim Barcus, an Oceano resident, said. "The music is great, and all the people that you run into, everyone, you know, it's a small community. So, it's great to be here."

The Grover Beach Summer Concert Series is set to continue for the next six Sundays beginning at 2 p.m. at 16th Street Park.

The rest of this year’s concert lineup includes:

