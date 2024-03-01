Proposed bill could help low-income families struggling to pay increased water bills

Residents in Grover Beach are feeling the pinch as water rates surged this month, but a new bill could ease their burden.

“We had a rate increase of $26, which we were billed once every two months," said Dave Browning, who lives in Grover Beach. "That was roughly $13 per month.”

Grover Beach residents recently felt the impact of a long-discussed water rate hike.

“We did send a couple of letters, and I know they've received quite a few from what I was being told,” Browning said.

And while many still have strong opinions about it moving forward, those facing the reality of the hike now are concerned about how they’ll pay for it.

“Most of the people here are on fixed income. You know, it's really hard to survive here, especially in California. Everything's really expensive. It's hard to keep up," said Eduardo Inacio, Grover Beach resident.

City officials say more than 200 customers are currently enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program to help pay their water and wastewater bills, emphasizing ongoing efforts to inform residents about available support programs.

Meanwhile, Senator Alex Padilla is proposing legislation to make the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) permanent, as funding in California is set to expire in March 2024.

However, defining low-income households remains a question for some.

"I think they need to factor in all the increases in rent and everything in this area in order to come to a conclusion on where that mark is on, on what would be considered lower income,” said Ben Breshears, Grover Beach resident.

The program does not determine who is eligible by income itself and defines low-income households as those receiving assistance from programs like:



The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Means-tested Veterans Programs

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Residents like Inacio express hope for the bill.

“It would be real helpful. My mom, she's on Social Security right now. She's barely getting by. My dad has passed away, so that would be a great proposal,” he said.

According to Padilla’s office, the timing of the bill’s passage is up in the air and the senator’s goal is to make the program permanent before it expires at the end of March.