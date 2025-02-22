SLO County opens new Youth Mental Health Clinic

San Luis Obispo County’s Behavioral Health Department is expanding its mental health services for youth with a new clinic in Grover Beach.

“We need to teach children how to deal with their emotions at a young age. From anger, sadness, anxiety, excitement,” said Jill Rietjens, Behavioral Health Director.

Located at 1666 Ramona Avenue, the Grover Beach Youth Mental Health Clinic offers a variety of resources and support services for youth and their families.

“From one-on-ones, group and family therapy, in-school reachouts, social services when needed, as well as immigration therapy. Whether you’re documented or not, we offer treatment,” Rietjens explained.

The clinic is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To contact the clinic, call (805) 473-7060.