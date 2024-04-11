This 'small library' is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Grover Beach

A fixture of the Grover Beach community hit a big milestone.

The Grover Beach Community Library is celebrating its 20th year as an independent, all-volunteer-run library.

It first opened its doors on May 1, 2004 — and for just two days a week then.

The small library at 240 N. 9th Street has since grown and is now open part-time five days a week.

The volunteers at the library also help run various programs, including an in-person senior book meet-up every month, summer reading programs for both adults and children, and weekly storytime videos on social media.

"The one wonderful thing about this small library and our lack of space is we treat it like a bookstore," said Carol Roberts, president of the library's board of directors. "... So we purge books that are not read. We replace them with new books all the time. Our collection is always up to date, especially in adult fiction. And we have a wonderful collection also of nonfiction. And the kids center, as you can see, is a really happy place for kids to come and play."

You can learn more about the library, its hours, various programs, and more, on its website.