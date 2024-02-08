TORNADO CONFIRMED: National Weather Service responds to damage in Grover Beach

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Grover Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

A powerful storm system moved through the area between 3:30 and 4 p.m., bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds.

NWS officials who toured damaged areas on Thursday say an EF-1 tornado was responsible for leaving a trail of damage, including uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The NWS says the last time a tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County was in Oceano on February 2, 2004.