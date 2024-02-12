Transitional kindergarten opens up to more children statewide

More children will be able to enroll in transitional kindergarten this coming school year.

"We’re excited that our TK program are expanding as a result of the state expanding universal pre-kindergarten," said Shelby West, Lucia Mar Unified School District early learning teacher.

This year, California children were eligible for TK if they turned 5 between September 2 and April 2. But starting in the fall, for the 2024–25 school year, children who turn 5 between September 2 and June 2 are eligible.

This means more 4-year-olds can enroll than ever before.

Some teachers admit this could be a challenge with the youngest students and the current TK curriculum.

“It is so tough because they are so young," said TK teacher Danielle Susie. "TK really needs to shift to being a play-centered environment. The shift has to be focused on play and fun and incorporating their interests and really giving them, for the first time, their independence.”

By the fall of 2025–26, all kids who turn 4 by September 1 can enroll in transitional kindergarten.

“I think, hopefully, that students find it helpful to have students have their first schooling experience on the elementary school campus," West said. “We really want students to love school and this is their first experience with school and we hope we can bring about a space with a love of learning."

If you’re interested in enrolling your child in TK, check your school district’s website or registration information.