What happens to memorial plaques removed during renovation of Grover Beach park?

The Ramona Garden Park rehabilitation project is in full swing, but these renovations bring what could be difficult changes for families who have memorials for loved ones at the park. Almost every plaque, bench and dedicated tree has been removed.

Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson said the plans for the new project did not fit with the existing memorials.

“[The] city recognizes the emotion and sentiment involved in people's desire to honor their loved ones here at Ramona Park, but unfortunately, some of the trees, plaques and benches in some cases just conflicted with the future amenities here at this park,” Bronson said.

The city is offering to cover the costs of creating a commemorative paver for loved ones who had plaques at the park. For some, a paver keeps the memory in the park but doesn’t reflect the same sentimentality. Scott Franklin and his mother had a memorial for his brother and grandfather, who donated the oak trees on the property.

“My grandparents had donated the huge oak trees that you see in the corner that started from just acorns,” Franklin said. “Then, we donated the bench with the plaque in tribute to [the] Hildebrand family.”

Franklin and his mother worked to keep the oak trees on the property. However, the bench that commemorated the grove and was a memorial to Scott’s brother was returned to their home.

“My mother was in tears and it was very kind of the city,” Franklin said. “It was, I think, the reality of realizing that this is no longer part of the park.”

Some of the other memorials were placed in the park without city approval, and Bronson said it has been difficult to find those families.

“It's challenging because in many cases, families put down the plaque on their own with limited involvement, authority from the city,” Bronson said. “Which means our records are very slim, if any.”

If you or someone you know has a removed memorial, call the Grover Beach Public Works Department at (805) 473-4530.