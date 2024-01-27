Guadalupe businesses and organizations optimistic about upcoming Caltrans projects

In the coming months, Caltrans crews will get to work on numerous repair projects around the city of Guadalupe, including a full replacement of the Santa Maria River Bridge.

“We are anxious and excited to see the development of our town here,” said Sam Alimari, president of La Estrella Market.

Alamari’s store can be found right off Highway 1 in the heart of Guadalupe.

Friday morning, we filled him on the $33 million bridge replacement project, as well as the many others in store.

“I think it would entice more people to move to the town, entice more people to stay and shop,” he told KSBY.

According to Caltrans District 5 officials, other upcoming infrastructure improvements in Guadalupe include enhancements to sidewalks along Highway 1, as well as renovations to guard rails, road shoulders and driveways.

“The safety with parents, making sure they feel safe with the sidewalks that are available,” said Roberto Rodriguez, COO of the Boys and Girls Club Mid Central Coast. “Making sure there are no cracks in the sidewalks or things that could cause injury, especially when kids are riding their bikes or skateboards to the Boys and Girls Club.”

Rodriguez says every afternoon, roughly 80 students come by their newly renovated facility.

He says he has lived in town for more than 40 years, adding that the coming Caltrans projects could improve safety in the community.

“A lot of improvements need to be done with potholes and a couple things that have been there, the bridge being so old and needing to be replaced. I think the improvements would help the traffic and the safety of our members walking to the Boys and Girls Club,” he added.

On January 31, an open house meeting will take place at Guadalupe City Hall. Caltrans officials will be there to discuss and answer questions from the community about their upcoming projects.

Both Rodriguez and Alamari say they will be in attendance.

“Most definitely, I will be there. Any way we can support the city and how it improves traction here at the Boys and Girls Club,” Rodriguez said.

“We are anxious to be there at the meeting to see what they have to say and see these projects progress!” added Alamari.

Caltrans District 5 officials say work on the Highway 1 and 166 intersection improvements should get started this summer, with construction on the many other repair projects expected to continue over the next several years.