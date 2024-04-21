Watch Now
Guadalupe hosts community fashion show to showcase local talents

The Guadalupe City Hall was transformed into a runway for a community fashion show Saturday.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 20, 2024
Local fashion and jewelry designers and creatives got to show off their creations.

KSBY spoke with the creative director about the inspiration behind the fashion show.

"I sew myself, so I know how much time goes into this and not having space to highlight your hard work," Arnulfo Navarro III, the creative director of the Guadalupe Fashion Show, said. "I know there was a lack of space for me, so what better than creating space for everybody to be included."

The fashion show was a joint collaboration between Little House by the Park's Community Changers and the City of Guadalupe.

