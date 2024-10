WM is offering customers in Guadalupe an opportunity to get rid of sensitive waste for free at its Community Clean-Up Event on Oct. 12.

Guadalupe residents will be able to drop off green waste, scrap metal, untreated wood, bulky waste, and up to two tires for free at Kermit McKenzie Jr. High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WM says hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Community members are required to bring a picture ID and a WM bill with a matching address to participate.