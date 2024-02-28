How the City of Guadalupe has ramped up its protections against future storms

Following the impacts of last winter’s rains, the City of Guadalupe has enhanced its defenses against future storms.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had any damage compared to prior years,” said Josue Meraz, City of Guadalupe Emergency Management Technician.

Meraz says last month, the City received a bundle of new equipment from the state to help prevent flooding issues from future heavy storms.

“We have super sacks, and the super sacks will be filled with sand in case of berm failure or to help deflect water if any flooding or such instances were to occur,” he explained.

On January 9, 2023, hours of continuous rainfall caused the Santa Maria River to overflow, sending water surging through homes on Pioneer Street and flooding nearby farm fields.

Vince Lopez III tells KSBY his excavation crews spent months in Guadalupe assessing and repairing the damage.

“We saw a lot of mud. There was a lot of mud and flooding taking place there,” he recalled.

Lopez says his company also tended to damage along the river itself, clearing debris and widening the channel in preparation for another storm.

“If a flood does come, it should be able to handle a lot more water,” Lopez added.

Meraz says flooding from the January 9 storm left many Guadalupe families without a home, adding that additional supplies have been brought into the city in case that happens again.

“The Office of Emergency Management for Santa Barbara County was able to provide us with water, MRE meals. We have cots, we have blankets, we have personal hygiene,” Meraz said.

After dealing with the extensive damage that Guadalupe experienced last winter, Meraz says the city is well-prepared to handle the impacts of the next round of rain.

“We have our public works and every department working hand-in-hand in making sure our infrastructure is working properly to prevent any future flooding,” he said.

Meraz says the city’s new storm supplies were not needed during the storms in early February, but adds that they will be ready for deployment if extra protection is needed for a future one.