How the City of Guadalupe is working to enhance its community parks

Under the water tower at Guadalupe Central Park, you'll notice recently paved sidewalks, newly planted trees and new dog waste bags, and city leaders say more renovations are to come.

“I feel like it is going to make the park look very nice and I feel like people are going to like to come more often,” said Guadalupe resident Rubi Garcia.

On Wednesday, Garcia was one of the few community members out walking her dog through Central Park.

“It is pretty quiet, but it would be nice to see more faces,” she admitted.

In an effort to bring more faces out to Central Park, Guadalupe City Administrator Todd Bodem says pretty soon, a basketball court, skating areas, barbeque pits and art murals will be going up.

“It is just going to be a totally re-enhanced, remodeled, and upgraded park for the City of Guadalupe,” Bodem explained.

And though Central Park’s renovations are far from finished, in the few years she has lived in Guadalupe, Garcia says she has taken notice of recent upgrades to other local parks in her neighborhood.

“The Boys and Girls Club and the park area right there. They made a new playground and the school got rebuilt,” Garcia added.

Bodem says both park projects were made possible through state grants, adding that over the next three years, $80 million worth of projects will take place around the city.

“The city is really becoming a multi-modal community. We are doing electric buses, bicycles,” he told KSBY. “It really is becoming a destination.”

According to Central Park’s renovation plans, a new playground, board game tables and exercise equipment will also be installed, as well as a new coat of paint for the iconic Guadalupe water tower.

“I feel like there is more excitement to come out for a walk every day! More motivation,” Garcia laughed.

Bodem says work on Central Park will continue over the coming months and should be wrapped up by the end of next year.