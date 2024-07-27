Kids at the Boys and Girls Club learning how to be team players with Olympics-themed games

At the Boys and Girls Club in Guadalupe, kids are learning about team building by playing Olympics-themed games.

The children were split up into teams representing countries from around the world, like those in the Olympics. By playing games like tug of war, kickball and basketball, the goal was to learn how they could support each other by working together as a team.

“It’s a great inspiration to see that they could go anywhere. That could be them in the future," Josue Rojo, Club Director, said about the Olympic athletes. "I think even LeBron James on the basketball team how he’s leading the team and how he was the flag bearer this year, it’s just a great inspiration for the kids.”

Many of the kids have their own favorite players on the Olympic teams. Cesar Palacios is rooting for soccer star Julian Alvarez and Team Argentina to win it all.

“My favorite thing about Alvarez is that he played in a good team, plays in the biggest clubs, he takes nice shots,” Palacios said.

Elijah Soto says he enjoys participating in the games at the club, and when he grows up, he wants to be on the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team.

“I would want to be on the USA basketball league team because it’s my favorite sport,” he said.

These Olympic-themed games at the Boys and Girls Club will continue for the next couple of weeks, so kids like Elijah will get a chance to sharpen their athletic skills.