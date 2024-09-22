Local Vietnam veterans hold ceremony for Guadalupe veteran memorial

In Guadalupe, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 982 hosted a re-dedication ceremony for a moved memorial on Saturday.

A plaque honoring three men from Guadalupe who were killed in the Vietnam War in 1969 was moved to a flagpole on Guadalupe St.

Community members and families of the fallen watched as Chapter members delivered speeches and raised the flag.

Richard "Deek" Segovia, president of Chapter 982, told KSBY about the three fallen soldiers that were being memorialized.

"Michael Peter Pagaling, Phillip Hernandez and Arturo Carrasco. We grew up together, so growing up in Guadalupe, in a small community, we were all family," Segovia said. "It just fills my heart to be able to finally do this and give them a final resting place where it belongs to them."

Segovia said that over 200 people from Guadalupe served in the Vietnam War.

The new memorial can be seen at 884 Guadalupe St.