National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Guadalupe

The 101st annual Fiestas Patrias Parade and Tardeada hit the streets of Guadalupe Sunday afternoon.

Community members celebrated the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing Hispanic and cultural organizations on the Central Coast in the parade.

Attendees saw performances from groups like the Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico from Righetti High School, eight Charro groups from across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and La Nave Espacial Band.

Adrian Alvarez, a Guadalupe resident and parade attendee, said that the event is important because it reminds community members of their culture.

"It's our Mexican independence, you know," Alvarez said. "[It's] keeping our heritage and showing the kids from here [...] the atmosphere and all the people actually coming out and enjoying the day."

You can find other upcoming events hosted by Club Comité Civico Mexicano de Guadalupe on their online Facebook group.