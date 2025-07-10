Police at scene of barricaded subject in Guadalupe

Police in Guadalupe are at the scene of a barricaded suspect with hostages, according to Police Chief Michael Cash.

Chief Cash says officers responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Escalante Street at about 5:45 p.m. He says the man involved in the alleged incident refused to come out of the home and also refused to let a woman and her children leave the home.

The man also reportedly has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Cash says negotiators are currently on scene trying to establish communication with the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.