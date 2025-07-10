Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityGuadalupe

Actions

Police at scene of barricaded subject in Guadalupe

Barricaded suspect, Guadalupe, July 9, 2025
Houston Tackett/KSBY News
Barricaded suspect, Guadalupe, July 9, 2025
guadalupe police.JPG
Posted
and last updated

Police in Guadalupe are at the scene of a barricaded suspect with hostages, according to Police Chief Michael Cash.

Chief Cash says officers responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Escalante Street at about 5:45 p.m. He says the man involved in the alleged incident refused to come out of the home and also refused to let a woman and her children leave the home.

The man also reportedly has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Cash says negotiators are currently on scene trying to establish communication with the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community