"Way overdue": New traffic lights planned in Guadalupe. How you can weigh in on the project

Traffic changes may be on the horizon for several intersections in Guadalupe.

The proposal includes installing traffic signals at Highway 166 and Highway 1, as well as at Highway 166 and Obispo Street. Additionally, a two-way stop sign is planned for the intersection of Highway 166 and Flower Avenue.

According to Caltrans, the plans date back to 2021 when both the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the City of Guadalupe had separate projects planned for these areas.

To cut down on costs and streamline efforts, Caltrans says both projects have been consolidated under Caltrans’ initiative.

Robert Doty lives in Guadalupe and feels these traffic improvements are long overdue.

“It can’t get here soon enough,” Doty says. “This is for the safety for everyone, including the children going to school... It's just way overdue.”

Caltrans' study suggests that any impacts would likely be minor and manageable, but before the agency moves forward with the project, a public meeting needs to be held to discuss environmental impacts and to collect input from people in the community.

A virtual meeting happening Thursday at 6 p.m. will also provide details on other planned projects in the Guadalupe area, including pavement, sidewalk, and ADA curb ramp improvements.

For information on how to take part in the meeting, click here.