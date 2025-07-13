Why popular TikTok skincare trends could harm your skin

Researchers have found that TikTok skincare trends can harm teenagers, putting them at greater risk of skin irritation and allergies.

The study was done out of Northwestern University and it looked at popular TikTok videos mad by girls between 7 and 18 years of age.

Researchers found the video creators used up to a dozen different products in their daily skincare routines. Many products, however, have ingredients that can cause sun sensitivity, redness and allergic reactions.

They're warning parents to be careful of combining too many products because it how they interact can cause complications.

Experts say teens need to keep their skincare routines simple and read labels for overlapping ingredients that can increase the risk of irritation.

