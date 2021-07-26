Home Depot Is Selling A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Inflatable For Halloween

It’s not too early to start thinking about how you will decorate for Halloween, and Home Depot has so many adorable, terrifying and all-around fun outdoor decorations that you will absolutely find something to fit your style. One of the most notable is the 4.5-foot Hocus Pocus Sisters Scene Airblown Halloween Inflatable.

The Sanderson sisters made big news when Disney announced they would return in “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+ in the fall of 2022, but they have never been far from the hearts and minds of fans of the ’90s cult classic film. This delightful inflatable decoration brings a little bit of Salem to your front yard or porch.

The cartoon-like (but completely recognizable) sisters stand together holding a banner with the words “I put a spell on you” and “Happy Halloween!” flanked by two black cats (Thackery Binx, we presume?). The weatherproof trio self-inflates for easy setup with stakes and tethers included to hold the decoration in place. It also lights up for nighttime visibility. You can purchase the inflatable online or in stores for $129.

But Winifred, Mary and Sarah are not the only Disney witches on sale at Home Depot. Ursula, the sea witch from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has also made her presence known.

The six-foot Animated Ursula Airblown Halloween Inflatable features moving tentacles and a fiery flame effect. She is also self-inflatable and includes stakes and tethers for simple installation. You can order Ursula online or pick her up in-store for $199.

If you prefer something more on the scary side, Home Depot is offering a new, online-only Scary Clown Arch Halloween Yard Decoration.

The nine-foot arch features 280 bright LEDs for a spooky and powerful glow. The weather-resistant decoration includes a sturdy metal frame for stability, but you may need two people to assemble this spine-chilling spectacle. You can order the scary clown arch on the Home Depot website, where it sells for $249.

Home Depot has loads of Halloween inflatable decorations as well as several other types of decor for All Hallow’s Eve, so be sure to check out the entire collection. Which one best suits your Halloween decorating style?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.