HomeGoods’ Online Store Is Finally Here

The wait is over, HomeGoods fans! You can now shop the chain’s kitchen, bed and bath goods you love without having to run out to the store. The retailer launched HomeGoods.com on Sept. 28, and it has a wide variety of the store’s popular merchandise available on the website.

Whether you’re looking to find the perfect accessories to make your home a tribute to the fall season or need new kitchenware or an unusual knick-knack for a room, HomeGoods online will probably have what you need.

HomeGoods first announced it would add an online shopping component in November 2020, following in the footsteps of its sister retail chains, TJ Maxx and Marshalls, all of which are owned by TJX Companies. Though these retailers are favorites of shoppers who love to walk in, peruse the racks and snag a spur-of-the-moment discounted find, TJX’s companies have flirted with online shopping over the years, and Marshalls finally launched an online store in 2019.

During the launch, HomeGoods.com is offering free shipping on all orders of $119 or more with the discount code SHIP119. If you buy items from the online store and you need to return something, you can do so for free at your nearest HomeGoods retail location.

What can you find on the new HomeGoods.com shop? We’ve got a rundown on some of the deals available online right now. Please note that product availability and prices may vary from the time of publication.

Fall Seasonal Items

If you’re ready to get jump into all things autumn, then check out some of these fall finds.

These adorable pillows will let everyone in the room know that you’ve embraced fall with a warm hug and lots of love. These are marked down from $45 a pair to $29.99.

Why get messy carving a pumpkin when you can click on this spooky guy and have it shipped to your home? This 15-inch jack-o’-lantern lights up without candles and has the spooky smile everyone loves. It’s on sale for $29.99 from the normal $41 retail price.

Kitchen Accessories

With the seasons changing, we’re thinking about baking and cooking delicious meals and desserts. This rotating spice rack holds 16 spice jars, which are filled right out of the package. The spice storage tower saves on precious cabinet or counter space and makes grabbing what you need for a recipe so simple.

Pet Items

Our furry friends deserve only the finest sleeping arrangements. This memory foam pet mattress, marked down to $49.99 from $70, is covered with adorable dogs and puppy prints and is filled with memory foam for the most comfortable sleep ever.

Head over to HomeGoods.com to see the store’s entire online collection of merchandise for the fall season and year-round.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.