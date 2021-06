Nine Lompoc student-athletes selected for the 10th annual FCA All-Star game this year. The Braves selected: Elijah Perkins, Cailin Daniels, Johnny Balaam, Adam Lazaro, Gabriel Navarette, Andrew Gaston, Malachi Fonseca, Robert Daniels and Gavin Townes.

The All-Star game is set for June 26th at 5 pm at Lompoc High School.