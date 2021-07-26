A few showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday will give way to a quiet Tuesday

The 4-Corners-High circulation make an expected westward push today, this was a forecast feature we could see coming last week.

Muggy and unstable air drove further west than most days of this feature. This produced showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the activity was scattered to isolated over the Central Coast but locations further east and south saw much more robust activity including some flash flooding.

This moisture will continue to push thru the region into this evening. Tuesday could see some additional activity to our south but models show the Central Coast is not a focal point of activity Tuesday.

The key to the forecast getting more quiet is that upper level winds turn from the east to the south and southeast and will literally pull the unstable air out of our area.

Winds will be decidedly more onshore Tuesday night into Wednesday and the rest of the week. This will mean a return to more typical night and morning marine clouds with afternoon clearing thru the rest of the week.

Inland temps look to be just under 100 much of the balance of the week and coastal valley temps also look to run a few degrees above average with beaches near average into the coming weekend.