With the Rabbit Fire still ongoing and with over 7000 acres burnt, our local 1521c strike team has been assigned to help.

Strike team 1521c includes Lompoc, San Luis Obispo County, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara City, and Montecito fire departments. The battalion chief for Lompoc FD will be a strike team leader.

The Rabbit Fire began on Friday, July 14, and grew rapidly as it started at only about 20 acres.

As of now, there have not been any injuries or deaths reported, fortunately.