A mid-week weather turn will launch temps up

The "rain" system over the weekend was never expected to do much, but even at that it was underwhelming locally and state-wide.

It is in the process of moving off today and Tuesday. There will be some warming but more significant warming takes place after Wednesday when a ridge slides over the region.

Again, it is Wednesday where big changes start as an upper-level ridge pumps up. I think we'll see more offshore flow and a compressed marine layer. We'll see temps really take off, especially in the interior valleys where 90s develop but there looks to be enough marine influence to keep coastal valleys in the 80s and beaches in the 60s to about 70.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day as the ridge peaks but it likely holds into Friday as well. The ridge gets knocked out by an approaching trough for the weekend and temps will ease up a bit.