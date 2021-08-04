A needed break from heat inland will develop this weekend

In the middle of another drought in California the last thing you need is a run of 100 degree heat (or very near), but that is exactly what folks in the interior valleys have been dealing with this week.

No, this is not 110-115 but running above average for an entire week does create the kind of environmental stress which can lead to higher fire risk.

The good news is that we'll ease up a little (only a few degrees) over the next couple days but a more significant drop to below average temperatures is coming for the weekend into early next week before temperatures rise again.

In the coastal valleys temperatures have been either side of average this week depending on your proximity to the ocean. The trend also looks down for these areas but in a muted fashion since temperatures have been impacted by marine layer all week anyway.

More night and morning clouds with afternoon clearing can be expected into the weekend.