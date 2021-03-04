A number of rain opportunities into next week

The southern part of Santa Barbara county saw some showers today from an upper-level low-pressure that moved thru Southern California this afternoon.

Outside of a few reported raindrops most of the area stayed cloudy, dry, and a little cooler.

The trend to stay on the cool side continues for most Thursday and Friday because coastal low clouds will be part of the forecast.

A cold front moves into the area early Saturday but the front looks to dissipate on arrival. We could see a few drops of rain but I think more than anything the front will just provide clouds and keep us cool.

Breezy NW winds develop Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday looks to be quite windy with 15-30mph northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures.

Unsettled weather with a good chance of rain returns as early as Monday, with more showers Tuesday and next Wednesday. The long-range models indicate that an active pattern may continue through the end of next week. Models are in general agreement on timing but not on rain potential.

The American GFS model likes .50" or less for the week while the EURO model likes the high side to be closer to 1", it is early models should migrate toward agreement on this as well.