A warmer than average week ahead

It is not the pattern we need but it is the pattern we will get, high pressure over The West is producing more night and morning offshore winds.

The winds will be locally gusty but under advisory criteria. Higher elevations, passes, and canyons will see those stronger gusts which could locally top 20 or 25 mph.

When the landmass heats during the day the winds will turn around to NW for a while before turning back offshore at night.

This pattern results in cool interior valley temps at night but warm highs essentially everywhere. Monday and Tuesday will feature some high 10 degrees warmer than average. We'll see a little weaker offshore flow by day into the upcoming weekend when stronger NW winds prevail cooling highs back into the mid-60s.

The good news is that models are indicating that March could start with a decent-sized system and could feature a more active pattern where systems from the NW can drop into California.

Let's hope that holds, we could use a wet March to cover for all the sunshine we've seen in February.