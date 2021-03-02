After a dud February pressure is on for March rainfall

The Central Coast got enough rain to measure in February but only a few tenths, last year it was only a few hundredths making this the driest back-to-back February months in 152 years at Cal Poly (source: John Lindsey, PGE).

Monday was a beautiful day for the Central Coast with clear skies and some southerly winds. We've definitely had too many days like this over the winter. Tuesday will be similar with more southerly winds and some high clouds creeping over the area.

There is an upper-level low-pressure system developing to our west but it will be too far away on Tuesday for much of anything.

Wednesday the low will swing through the base of a trough but likely pretty far south, this will divert the best rain potential out of the area but we should see some rain push up from the south. This will be mostly of the showery variety and likely less than .10" of rain for most. The balance of the week is dry after that with temperatures rebounding.

There is another system showing up on models for the upcoming weekend. This is a colder low on a better track but it does look to lack deep moisture. I think more showers and wind than anything heavy. This should be here on Saturday and clearing out on Sunday.

There is another rain opportunity in the middle of next week as well, and while it all looks active no individual system looks particularly strong, certainly not strong enough to cover the deficits we are experiencing now.