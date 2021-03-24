After a one day rest, the winds will return Thursday

This morning the Central Coast saw some offshore winds which produced some interesting contrasts: the interior was cold and the coast was pretty warm right away in the morning.

Plenty of sun helped temperatures reach into the 60s and low 70s for most.

The next weather feature will be a dry cold front from an "inside slider" which looks to move thru the Central Coast in the early overnight hours. After the front passes winds will crank up, NW winds 15-30mph near the coast are expected as quickly as Thursday morning and look to increase in the afternoon and the gusts could top 40mph. Temperatures will drop by as much as ten degrees for some coastal areas. Deep marine clouds and mist and drizzle is possible in the morning. If there is any accumulation it will be light.

Some offshore flow will start to re-develop Friday and Saturday mornings which should keep coastal skies somewhat clear but winds will likely shift back onshore in the afternoon. Temperatures will start a recovery from the Thursday cool-down.

Saturday night into early next week a low-pressure trough looks to try to camp in the region, this will lower winds to weak onshore flow and some coastal marine layer development is likely but inland temperatures will push into the mid to upper 70s and 80 is not out of the question inland this weekend.

Early next week looks to feature a pretty common spring pattern of offshore morning winds and afternoon onshore winds into the middle of next week. I think inland temperatures will stay on the warm side but coastal temperatures will be moderate. I still don't see any indications for rain in the foreseeable forecast.