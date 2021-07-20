After a warm start to the week the inland temps look to fade

Microclimates reign supreme again today for the Central Coast, inland heat put temps back to the 100 range while some beaches remained in the 60s with the coastal valleys in the 70s and 80s again.

There will be more marine overcast skies returning again this evening and tonight and look to be a bit more extensive going into Wednesday. This will start a slow fade of temps near the coast.

There should also be a notable increase in some windspeed with afternoon winds at the coast picking up to 15-25mph, this will help to clear early clouds but the winds will be onshore, in other words, the fan is on high keeping coastal areas cool.

There is a trough of low pressure that should continue to dig off the coast for the latter weekend into early next week which is the feature that will cool the interior to the sub-average range. The SW steering flow aloft will keep summer monsoon moisture to the east, and also usher away smoke from fires north and east of us.

Longer range models are showing some warming later next week which could become intense inland but that is a good bit from now, just something to watch. I don't see much opportunity for rain.