Firefighters put out a vegetation fire burning in Los Alamos.

The Alamos Fire broke out around 3 p.m. Saturday below the SkyView Motel in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer.

Guests were evacuated as the fire moved uphill, but firefighters stopped the flames from reaching the motel.

Fire officials say it burned 6.5 acres.

An investigator is working to determine a cause.