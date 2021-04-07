Already breezy conditions become windier into the weekend

The jet stream pushed a small ridge axis into the area today producing some very mild warming, but generally, the conditions were very similar to the week so far: morning clouds, partial afternoon clearing, and breezy.

There is a wind advisory again tonight into Thursday morning for the Santa Barbara high country, passes, canyons, and Southcoast. There is already a high wind watch for later Thursday into early Saturday for winds that look even higher.

Even areas not covered by the wind watch, like the SLO and Santa Barbara west-facing areas will see NW winds 20-30mph with higher gusts, an advisory is very possible for these areas Thursday and Friday. The SLO interior will be a place not as windy over this timeframe with N-NW winds to 20mph.

In terms of conditions and temperatures, I still think some early low clouds are possible both Thursday and Friday mornings before the strong NW winds mix out the clouds. As we are still in a strong jet flow I expect scattered high clouds over the period as well. Perhaps slightly less low cloud cover due to the winds.

Temperatures look to be in the 60s at most beaches with 60s and 70s in the coastal valleys with mid-70s inland into the weekend. Inland temps come up for the weekend. While winds back off a bit Sunday I still think much of next week looks breezy to windy so the temperature forecast is pretty steady.