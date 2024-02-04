Are you eligible for a free tax service?

Before you sit down and file your taxes...you might want to check if you're eligible to get them done for free.

The Cal Poly VITA Program is offering free tax services for low-income earners every Saturday starting today through the middle of March.

The requirements to qualify for VITA:



Income under $67,000

No partnerships

No depreciable assets (i.e. rental properties)

"Come on by It's a free service. We're sponsored by the IRS. There's CPA professionals that come in to review everything, so it's all good to go, and we're just happy to help you," Evan Murphy, Preparer for the Cal Poly VITA Program says.

Contact VITA by email at vita@calpoly.edu or by phone at (805) 756-2667.