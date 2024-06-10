Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach residents to vote on Sales Tax Increase this fall

The Arroyo Grande City Council unanimously voted to place a 1% sales tax increase on the ballot, aiming to generate an additional $6 million in annual revenue.

A Community Priorities Survey sent to all Arroyo Grande households identified maintaining fire protection services, repairing and paving roads, and ensuring 911 emergency response as top priorities.

According to a document sent from the city manager and other city departments to the council, there is no money to fix the pavement and other road maintenance projects without a considerable source of new income.

The final decision will come to voters in the November Ballot.

Some residents I spoke with support the measure.

“I think anything to keep the city nice and clean and improve," said Johnny Giotta, an Arroyo Grande resident. "It's nice. I like nice stuff. That's why I live here."

But other Arroyo Grande residents like Mark Keller, have already decided against it.

“I’m voting no," said Keller. "No for sure. Yeah, It's the wrong thing to do.”

In Pismo Beach, the city is considering a renewal of Measure I, passed by voters in 2014. The proposal includes an additional ½ cent sales tax.

Funds from this measure could be used for services like paving and maintaining streets, fixing potholes, managing traffic, maintaining emergency services, keeping parks and recreation facilities safe and clean, and addressing homelessness.

Frequent visitors to the area, like Thomas Pollick, are concerned about the potential cost increase.

“Hopefully it stays the same and it doesn't increase, so I can enjoy and spend more of my money over here," Pollick said.

Local business owners are also weighing in on the potential impact.

"Any additional costs make me nervous just because, you know, the margin between a successful business and a failing business is narrowing with every increased costs," said Gina Mayo, the owner of Beachin' Bisquits.

Mayo is considering both sides of the proposal.

“We're putting money into our infrastructure," Mayo said. "And by putting money into that, I think it brings more visitors to us. It brings more people who want to live in our communities.”

She emphasizes the importance of informed voting;

“I think voting deserves some research," said Mayo.

Both measures will be on the November 5th ballot. To pass, they need (50%+1) voter approval.