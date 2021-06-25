Artists in Santa Maria turn storm drains into works of art

Artists in Santa Maria have turned city storm drains into works of art.

The city's Storm Water Education Project is designed to educate the residents of Santa Maria on the importance of clean water.

The Santa Maria Utilities Department and the Recreation and Parks Department teamed up for the project.

Organizers wanted to draw awareness to people’s actions and how it affects water quality and sea life.

They aim to inspire people of all ages to think twice about discarding their trash and keeping the environment clean.

“I appreciate that the art is in right on the ground, it’s in Lavagnino Plaza, by the library so there’s the opportunity for children or adults to see it as they walk by and with this great looking art it’s really eye-catching, an opportunity to really help the public,” said Shad Springer, City of Santa Maria's Director of Utilities.

The Recreation and Parks Department has previously decorated public art facilities and commissioned three local artists to work on this latest project

