As the holiday weekend approaches marine clouds will never be too far away

Inland heat took a step back yesterday and the mild inland weather continued today behind a deep marine layer. At more than 2000ft the cooler air was able to get into the interior valleys and even some early clouds were around before clearing. Highs inland in the 80s and lower 90s today.

No big changes there into the weekend.

At the coast the changes were pretty subtle since the marine layer and clouds have been part of the weather pattern for the last several days.

Coolest beaches near 60 with warmer beaches in the mid to upper 60s and the coastal valleys generally in the 70s. Also no big changes there into and thru the weekend.

If there was change it is the potential for better beach clearing Sunday with additional wind flow and SW flow aloft, but this is far from a slam dunk. Seems like July 4th is always a cloud battle when it comes to fireworks at the beach. Stay tuned for more updates on that.