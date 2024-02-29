Atascadero couple discovers a Japanese soldier's 'Good Luck Flag' from WWII in Cayucos antique shop

4 years ago, Atascadero couple Hiroko and Hidehiko Nogi walked into the Cayucos antique shop ‘Remember When’ and discovered a so-called 'Good Luck Flag,' which was carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II.

“We were so shocked this was a real one," said Hiroko Nogi.

The Nogis knew right away the flag's significance to Japanese soldiers who carried them during World War II.

On these flags, the soldier’s name is printed and is signed by family and friends to wish the soldier good luck to come back home safely. Japanese soldiers carried them during the war. Many of these flags were taken by American soldiers as memorabilia of the war, which is why so many have ended up in the United States.

With so many soldiers missing in action during the war, a bittersweet tradition began: returning these flags to families to get closure. These flags are known as non-biological human remains and returning them to a soldier's family has become a meaningful way for families to get closure after years of not knowing what happened to their fallen soldier.

Nogi translated the names on this particular flag they found in the antique shop. “This means Major Koyunagi. These names are Major Koyunagi's family and friends. Each name has a connection with Major Koyunagi.”

The Nogis are now making it their mission to help find Major Koyunagi’s family.

“We feel this flag has this person’s spirit. We feel it," said Nogi.

The Obon Society, a non-profit organization in Oregon, has returned hundreds of similar flags to Japanese families.

Keiko Ziak, Obon Society's co-founder, explains, “What you view as a flag with writing. For the Japanese, it’s absolutely the spirit of the soldier himself. ”

Obon Society co-founder Rex Ziak describes the type of peace reuniting these flags with family members can provide.

“When someone in your family just disappears without a trace it leaves a hole in that family. When something comes back - That fills that hole in their heart," said Ziak. "It does it with bone or tooth remains for our American soldiers. And these flags do it for the Japanese.”

The Nogi’s are currently in Tokyo, Japan to visit family. But now with this flag in hand they have a renewed purpose: to bring peace to at least one more family of a soldier lost at war.

“I feel a great responsibility I have to take to take him to his home country," said Nogi. "But if the family has this one - it’s kind of the conclusion of war.” Time will tell if the Nogis have luck in finding Major Koyanagi's family, and KSBY plans to followup on their efforts.

If you come across one of these flags, the Obon Society recommends that you contact their organization, headquartered in Astoria, Oregon. They say they work closely with the Government of Japan to find families and there is no charge for their service. You can find out more information HERE.

The Nogis would like to thank the staff at Remember When for listening to their story and to the anonymous seller who donated the flag to them after being informed of the flag's significance to the Japanese culture.