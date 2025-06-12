Atascadero Elks Lodge to celebrate Flag Day

The Elks Lodge in Atascadero will be celebrating Flag Day this Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Elks Flag Day service not only covers the history of the flag, but many of the flags of the earlier colonies are displayed for the ceremony by the Atascadero Boy Scouts.

There will also be a flag retirement ceremony by the Boy Scouts. If you have any cotton flags that need to be retired, you are asked to bring them on Saturday.

After the Flag Day ceremony, a hot dog lunch will be served. The cost is $4.00.

The Atascadero Elks Lodge is at 1516 El Camino Real.

